Muskegon County Airport adds new carrier, extra flights

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County Airport is announcing a new Essential Air Service Air Carrier. With the new partnership comes a boost in flight offerings- but not in plane size.

As of October 1, Southern Airways Express will service the airport with 36 non-stop flights per week. These flights will connect passengers to Chicago O'Hare Airport, a major connecting hub for domestic and international flights.

Southern Airways Express says it will be providing those extra flights on single engine, 9-passenger planes.

"The West Michigan community welcomes Southern Airways Express to Muskegon County," said Muskegon County Administrator Mark Eisenbarth. "The substantial increase in flight frequencies will allow customers much greater access and connectivity into the national air transportation system, and we welcome business travelers and families from around the area to try Muskegon County airport and Southern Airways Express and an easy and convenient air travel option."

