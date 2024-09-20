Muskegon County Airport adding Denver Air Connection

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County Airport (MKG) is adding Denver Air Connection (DAC) to its list of airline services.

DAC will offer daily flights to Chicago O’Hare starting Nov. 1, 2024, airport officials say.

“This selection of Denver Air Connection (DAC) as the air service provider and community partner for Muskegon sets the stage for our much-anticipated return to pre-pandemic levels of jet service,” says Airport Director Ken Efting. “Denver Air Connection’s on-time arrival to the Lakeshore represents the single-most important factor in the transformational change that is well underway at our Airport.”

A flight schedule has yet to be finalized but the new airline is expected to help boost the airport’s reliability.

The news comes as MKG is undergoing major renovations, which include a federal investment surpassing $20 million to update the taxiway, among other improvements.

