Major renovations underway at Muskegon County Airport

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — After years of declining passenger numbers, Muskegon County Airport is hoping that a major facelift to the terminal, runway improvements and a new air carrier will bring the travelers back.

Muskegon County Airport’s terminal was built 30 years ago, and it is dated.

“Most everything in here was the original 1994 glass, the carpet you're standing on is original '94,” said Muskegon County Airport Director Ken Efting.

Brian Farber

To bring the terminal up-to-date, the airport is currently in the middle of a nearly $3 million renovation. That will include more restrooms, a new front façade and reopening the restaurant.

“The terminal is going to get a great facelift. It's going to snap it right out of the 1990s and it's just one variable in this complex equation that's turning into the total 2024 and 2025 rebirth of our airport,” said Efting.

Not only is the terminal getting upgraded but the runway is also getting a facelift.

Brian Farber

Congresswoman Hillary Scholten said, “What we're announcing today is a $20.3 million investment to shift the taxiway to comply with modern aviation standards, particularly safety standards.”

Along with a new taxiway, 25 percent of the airport’s pavement will be replaced, and new LED lights will be installed.

Efting said, “This investment again highlights the importance that this airport has on the West Michigan economy.”

Officials are also in the process of replacing Southern Airways Express with Denver Air Connection, saying this change will help boost passenger numbers and reliability.

Brian Farber

Representative Scholten said, "$20 million investments like this show that this airport is not on its way out; it's on its way up. And we need an air service provider that meets this moment and that does justice to a huge $20 million investment like this one."

Muskegon County Airport will remain open during renovations and Congresswoman Scholten says she will continue to push the FAA to approve the airport’s airline switch.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube