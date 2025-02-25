Muskegon could add vaping to current smoking ban in city parks

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon could soon ban vaping inside city parks.

The city's parks and recreation committee recommends the city commissioners amend the current ban on smoking in Muskegon's parks to include vaping. The proposal was first made to the commission during a work session on February 10. Now after some revisions, the policy could be up for a vote during tonight's regular meeting of the commission.

The parks and recreation committee felt strongly about banning the use of vapes from city parks, according to a statement from City Manager Jonathan Seyferth. This would match other communities across Michigan that have banned smoking and vaping in local parks.

If approved, the ban would mean violators would face a civil infraction and could have to pay a fine.

The proposal garnered questions about how the ban would be enforced, per the city manager's office. An educational approach by the Muskegon Police Department is expected to be used.

Read the full proposal below

City of Muskegon Park Rules by WXMI on Scribd

The Muskegon City Commission is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. on February 25 at city hall on Terrace Street.

