Muskegon Community College Theater to perform 'The Trail to Oregon!' June 9-10

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Community College has announced that one of its next theater productions will be the musical The Trail to Oregon!. The play will be performed at the Overbrook Theater June 9-10.

On June 9, the musical will be performed at 7:30 p.m. The performances on June 10 will be held at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Trail to Oregon! follows a family of settlers as they encounter hardships while attempting to travel down the Oregon Trail.

The play will be a student-led production.

“Experience is the best teacher,” said MCC Theater faculty Les Rorick, who is also the show’s producer. “One of our aims in the MCC Theater Department is to equip the theater-makers of tomorrow to create transformational theater. It’s important that students learn the skills and knowledge necessary to create successful work beyond the classroom. And that’s what this inaugural student lab production is all about.”

Muskegon Community College

“Audiences will enjoy the rapid-fire jokes, as these actors play with comedic timing and tirelessly hilarious script and score,” said student director Rikki Ridout. “The Trail to Oregon! will be the greatest adventure that you didn’t sign up for.”

The Trail to Oregon! features music and lyrics by Jeff Blim. The play’s book was written by Blim, Matt Lang, and Nick Lang. It is a parody of The Oregon Trail video game series.

The Trail to Oregon will be performed June 9-10 at the Overbrook Theater. Tickets can be purchased on Ludus.

