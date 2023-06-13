Muskegon Community College student splits arrow during archery class

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon college student would have made Robin Hood proud!

Amadeus Tafe of Muskegon Community College (MCC) managed to split an arrow down the middle with a second arrow during archery class, school officials say.

The “Bullseye Robin Hood” is an incredibly rare feat, as most archers never achieve such a high level of precision.

"I've had the distinct pleasure of watching hundreds of archers enjoy the outstanding sensation of shooting their first bullseyes, all across the country," says Instructor Matt Clark. "Amadeus has accomplished something most archers don't achieve in a lifetime of shooting. Well done, Amadeus! Your efforts, dedication, and success inspire us and reflect remarkably on the MCC archery community!"

Tafe says the achievement is one he’ll “remember for a long time.”

MCC says its archery class is available through the school’s Health, Physical Education, and Recreation (HPER) department.

Visit MCC’s website for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube