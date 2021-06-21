Muskegon Community College hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Community College (MCC) announced today their plan to host a vaccine clinic for COVID-19 on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The clinic is being held in the MCC Health and Wellness Center, 221 S. Quarterline Road, on the main campus and no appointment is necessary MCC reports.

Those interested in attending the clinic should print and complete the vaccine forms. Johnson & Johnson (one dose vaccine for those 18 years and older) or the Pfizer vaccine (two doses approved for those 12 years and older) according to MCC.

More information about future vaccination clinics in August and September can be found below.

Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., MCC Health and Wellness Center

Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 – 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., MCC Sturrus Technology Center

Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., MCC Health and Wellness Center

Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 – 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., MCC Sturrus Technology

For more information, contact the Public Health-Muskegon County Office at (231) 724-6246