Muskegon Community College and Consumers Energy hosting grand opening of new STEM Lab

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Community College (MCC) and Consumers Energy will celebrate the grand opening of the Consumers Energy STEM Lab on Thursday, May 5. The event will be at the Lakeshore Fab Lab and Consumers Energy Foundation STEM Lab in downtown Muskegon.

Muskegon Community College was awarded Consumers Energy’s Peoples Award grant in January to support the creation of a STEM lab and hiring a STEM coordinator. The goal is to help students in grades K-12 learn about the connection of STEM to careers in the skilled trades. Muskegon Community College was one of three Peoples Awards recipients.

Muskegon Community College President Dale Nesbary, Board Chair Diana Osborn, and Consumers Energy Foundation Secretary/Treasurer Carolyn Bloodworth will speak at the grand opening. Tours of the new STEM lab will also be available to guests.

“Muskegon Community College hopes to attract more than 2,000 students annually to the Consumers Energy STEM Lab and the Lakeshore Fab Lab,” said Cyndi Langlois, MCC’s associate dean of workforce and talent development. “We will connect K-12 education to educational and career pathways in the STEM fields, especially applied technology and manufacturing.”

“The Consumers Energy Foundation knows the value of investing in Michigan’s most valuable resource – our people,” said Bloodworth. “Helping our youngest Michiganders develop skills and talent that will equip them for success in the future – that’s the goal of the new Consumers Energy STEM Lab. We’re excited to celebrate with Muskegon Community College on May 5 and look forward to sharing with students and the community everything the STEM lab has to offer.”

The grand opening will be held on Thursday May 5 at 2 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube