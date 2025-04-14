Muskegon cocaine dealer sentenced for using postal service to transport drugs

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man from Muskegon will spend decades behind bars for his part in a drug trafficking operation that used the postal service to deliver the drugs across the U.S.

Srecko Walker was sentenced to 32 years in federal prison. The 35-year-old was convicted of conspiracy to distribute 5 or more kilograms of cocaine and other drug-related charges back in November.

Walker admitted to investigators he worked with a cocaine supplier in Texas and a Muskegon-based mail carrier to ship drugs into West Michigan. The mail carrier identified vacant addresses on his route, which the supplier then mailed the cocaine to.

The drug smuggling started in 2021 and continued into October of 2022 before state and federal authorities shut the operation down.

While investigators are not sure exactly how much cocaine the trio sent through the mail, they did seize more than 5 kilograms, equal to more than 11 pounds, of cocaine.

The United States Postal Inspection Service, the United States Postal Service Office of the Inspector General, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Michigan State Police West Michigan Enforcement Team investigated this case.

“Let the severity of this sentence be a warning to those who abuse the nation’s mail system to transport narcotics and other dangerous or illegal substances: We will find you, we will arrest you, and we will seek to prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," said Detroit Division Acting Inspector in Charge Sean McStravick of the United States Postal Service Office of the Inspector General.

The mail carrier and Texas supplier were also sentenced in separate cases.

