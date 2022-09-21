Muskegon Co. judicial candidate arraigned on domestic violence charge

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon County judicial candidate has been formally arraigned on a domestic violence charge.

Attorney Jason Kolkema is accused of physically assaulting a woman on Aug. 18, according to documents obtained by FOX 17.

The incident reportedly took place at an apartment complex in Muskegon. Court documents say Kolkema hit the victim repeatedly with a belt near Jefferson Street and Western Avenue.

Witnesses named Jason Kolkema as the perpetrator in the incident, the affidavit reads.

The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum sentence of a $500 fine and/or up to 93 days in prison, according to court documents.

Kolkema opposes Jenny McNeill in the midterm election this November.

