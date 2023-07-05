Watch Now
Muskegon Co. deputies to give free phone mounts to drivers

Muskegon County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:52 PM, Jul 05, 2023
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Deputies assigned to traffic duty in Muskegon County will distribute phone mounts to drivers in an effort to curb distracted driving.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says Sheriff Michael Poulin bought an entire case of dash-mounted phone holders for the purpose of upholding road safety.

“While the discretion to issue a citation belongs to the deputy, I believe we can all agree that this new law will help ensure safety on the road,” says Sheriff Poulin. “Let’s work together and make Muskegon County a model for responsible driving.”

This comes less than a week after Michigan’s stricter laws on distracted driving went into effect.

