Muskegon Clippers announce opening day

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Clippers return for another season of baseball at Marsh Field next week.

Opening day for the summer collegiate baseball team is Tuesday, June 3. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

The Clippers will take on the Royal Oak Leprechauns in their first game of the season.

Every family through the gate Tuesday night will receive a free 2021 Clippers game schedule magnet.

The Clippers are scheduled to play 42 games during June and July, with 21 home games.

Game tickets cost $5 for adults, $3 for senior citizens, $2 for children 5-12, and children under 5 get in free.

The Clippers are members of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League which is a developmental League for college athletes from all over the country.

You can learn more about this year’s team and schedule on the Muskegon Clippers website.

