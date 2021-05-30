Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

Muskegon Clippers announce opening day

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
Baseball in the Grass
Posted at 4:54 PM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 17:03:54-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Clippers return for another season of baseball at Marsh Field next week.

Opening day for the summer collegiate baseball team is Tuesday, June 3. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

The Clippers will take on the Royal Oak Leprechauns in their first game of the season.

Every family through the gate Tuesday night will receive a free 2021 Clippers game schedule magnet.

The Clippers are scheduled to play 42 games during June and July, with 21 home games.

Game tickets cost $5 for adults, $3 for senior citizens, $2 for children 5-12, and children under 5 get in free.

The Clippers are members of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League which is a developmental League for college athletes from all over the country.

You can learn more about this year’s team and schedule on the Muskegon Clippers website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time