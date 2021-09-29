Muskegon City Commission approves feasibility study for potential aquarium

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon city commissioners unanimously voted during their Tuesday meeting to approve a feasibility study for a potential large-scale aquarium in the area.

The study will be coordinated by John Ball Zoo and conducted by Zoo Advisors, Inc., according to the City Commission’s agenda item review form.

John Ball Zoo has been exploring the possibility of building a large-scale aquarium in West Michigan to compete with similar attractions across the country.

Staff from Muskegon’s economic development department approached John Ball Zoo officials earlier this year about considering Muskegon as a location for the aquarium.

Results from the study would also further develop what the aquarium would actually look like, its cost and economic impacts associated with construction and operation of the facility.

Muskegon is one of two locations being considered for the project, the other being in Kent County.

Read more about the feasibility study here:

Muskegon JBZ Aquarium Study by WXMI