Muskegon chooses company to design new city skatepark

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The city of Muskegon is investing in its future, with leaders planning to build a new skatepark: something that's been lost in that community for years since the old one was demolished in 2016.

Don Steigman and his four kids are looking forward to having a spot to skateboard that is much closer.

"We travel around, visit skate parks and kind of see what's out there and meet new people," Steigman said.

Soon, Steigman and his family won't have to travel a half an hour to get to a half pipe.

"This is the first time we've put money towards the project, so it is a big step," Leo Evans, Muskegon's director of public works, explained.

The city is committing about $10,000 from the Parks Department for this project. The city hired Gridline out of Washington state to design this new skatepark.

"We were looking for something around 15,000 square feet of skate-able area. We're looking for a concrete design, you know, entirely a poured concrete skatepark, just due to longevity and durability of the site," Evans told FOX 17.

Gridline has designed dozens of parks around the nation, and a couple here in Michigan, including in Portage and Farmington Hills.

"The kids right now are trying to skate somewhere in the city, and it's destroying property, so it's a pretty negative thing," Steigman said.

The city, along with Steigman, plan to start fundraising efforts to make a place for skaters in Muskegon. We're told it would go somewhere in the area near Rotary Park and The Boys and Girls Club on West Western Avenue.

"Try to get the word out as best we can to invite people in and meet the consultant, give their comments, review their preliminary designs, when they come out and kind of tell us what they like or don't like about that and help us refine that design," Evans said.

"Give a place for kids to just skateboard. Find friends have an extended family be healthy. That's what I'm trying to do," Steigman said.

At this time, the city doesn't know the exact cost of the park. The city says the figure is going to come out once they have the design.

