Muskegon Charter Township Fire Department mourns loss of retired captain

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Muskegon Charter Township Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The department posted on Facebook Thursday that former Captain Bryan Fethke had passed away. He retired earlier this week following a 30-year career.

"If I write this post that means it is true. That must be why I have written it 30 times. This week we began by celebrating your retirement and today we celebrate the legacy you left on all of us. Rest easy my friend," the post reads.

No additional information about Fethke's passing was shared.

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