Muskegon brewery offers free meal to former Cole's employees following sudden closure

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Following the sudden closure of Cole's Quality Foods, Muskegon Brewing Company is offering one free meal to every former Cole's employee through Thursday.

According to documents filed with the state, 175 employees are left without jobs as a result of the closure.

"It's been pretty emotional. It hasn't really sunk in yet," said Daniel Berghuis, a four-year Cole's employee. "One day, your job's going good, and then the next day, you just wake up and there's no job."

For Berghuis, Cole's was more than just a workplace, it was a second home.

"We spent more time there than I did at my actual house," Berghuis said.

Now, Berghuis is back to job hunting.

"Don't take anything for granted, just eating good, and the next day, you're back to eating ramen noodles again. You know, I don't know how long that's going to last," Berghuis said.

Muskegon Brewing Company has already drawn upwards of 50 former Cole's employees together for a free meal.

"By the time we left, I think there was probably 20 to 25 of us, and then there were still more coming, but it was a really good thing they did," Berghuis said.

Marketing Manager Carina Steketee said the gesture honors the historical connection between the two businesses.

"To wake up one morning and know you don't have a job anymore can be super tough, and we just kind of want to pay tribute to them and show them that we're here to support them in this tough time," Steketee said.

In a statement provided to FOX 17 from Adelaide Pointe CEO Aubrey Glick, she says, "The Muskegon Brewing Company building was once the façade of what now is Cole's Bakery. It was a site for manufacturing the original Muskegon Brewing Company beer, and after the fire in the 1930s, it closed its doors. Cole's Bakery then bought the property along with the remaining building to build what is Cole's Bakery now."

The shutdown comes nine months after Canadian business Furlani Foods announced it was buying Cole's in December 2024.

For employees like Berghuis, the closure represents the loss of more than just income.

"It was a way to connect with good employees and friends. Really good friends," Berghuis said. "I give it about a week or so, and then it'll probably sink in, then I'll figure out what my next move is from there."

The city of Muskegon says they'll be connecting with 'Furlani Food Leadership' to discuss next steps for the facility.

Former Cole's employees have until Thursday to get their free meal at Muskegon Brewing Company.

