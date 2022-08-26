Muskegon breaks ground on $120 million development project

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The city of Muskegon took the first steps towards a new development project- or should we say the first shovel-loads.

City leaders officially broke ground on the Harbor 31 development project on Thursday afternoon, slated to be built at Shoreline Drive and Terrace Street.

The project is the product of an $120 investment in Muskegon's lakeshore.

Harbor 31 will be what the city is calls mixed-use development. Waterfront residential structures are in the first stages of construction, while site preparation has been launched for a new Trilogy Health Services senior living center that will boast 104 beds.

Harbor 31 will also feature a hotel, marina, boat services, and office and retail developments.

The project represents what the city says is a "new era" of lakeshore development.

