Muskegon armed robbery suspect on the run

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon police are looking for the man who robbed a gas station on the final day of 2024.

The suspect entered the Admiral Gas Station at East Laketon Avenue and Jarman Street around 6:45 a.m. on December 31. Police say he was armed with a gun.

It is not clear what the man got away with before leaving the gas station.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Muskegon Police Department at (231) 724-6750. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

