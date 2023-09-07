Muskegon Area District Library receives national award for accessibility

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Library for the Visually and Physically Disabled Branch of Muskegon Area District Library (MADL) received national recognition for their services!

The Library of Congress’s National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled (NLS) awarded the Muskegon library with the 2023 Sub-regional Library/Advisory and Outreach Center of the Year Award, according to MADL.

MADL Director Ron Suszek and Lead Librarian Sax Mahoney accepted the award at the Thomas Jefferson Building in Washington Thursday.

Dr. Carla Hayden with the Library of Congress lauded MADL’s efforts “to ensuring that disability stops no one from experiencing the lifelong joy of reading.”

MADL says they deliver their services to more than 940 readers who are blind, print disabled or physically disabled in Muskegon and Ottawa counties. They are one of about 100 libraries in the NLS network.

We’re told MADL carries books in braille and audio, as well as on-site technology offering greater accessibility for guests. They also deliver books in large print to senior organizations and operate a “Phone-A-Story” program that records children’s stories, short stories and poems weekly.

Visit MADL’s website for more information, including how to enroll in their services.

