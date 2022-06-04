Muskegon Area District Library kicks off Summer Reading Program

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Area District Library (MADL) is gearing up for its annual Summer Reading Program, which starts June 13.

The program aims to encourage children, youth and families to keep reading during the summer months so children can maintain their reading skills.

MADL says by joining the program and tracking your reading, all ages can participate in entertaining programs and get the chance to win prizes.

The library will host free programs throughout the summer, featuring magic, animals, music, games, crafts and more.

You can catch live entertainment events, including Maciek the Magician, John Ball Traveling Zoo, music with Rick Kelly and the Outdoor Discovery Center at MADL’s different branches:

Mondays

10:30 a.m. Montague branch

1 p.m. Holton branch

3 p.m. Dalton branch

Tuesdays

10:30 a.m. Ravenna branch

1 p.m. Egelston branch

3 p.m. Muskegon Heights branch

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m. North Muskegon branch

1 p.m. Muskegon Township branch

3 p.m. Norton Shores branch

MADL will also host a variety of teen programs throughout the summer to allow local teenagers to hang out with friends in newly renovated spaces.

Summer programs also include special Juneteenth events:

June 16: Story Trail Celebration at Bethlehem Park in Muskegon Heights

June 19: Community Celebration exhibitor at Mona Lake Park in Muskegon Heights

June 22: Juneteenth 101 panel discussion with local educators at the Norton Shores branch

For a full list of summer reading programs, click here.

