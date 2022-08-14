Muskegon Area District Library announces 'Humans of Muskegon' storytelling program

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Area District Library has announced its “Humans of Muskegon” storytelling program. The program will run from August 15-September 24.

“Humans of Muskegon” will feature residents from Muskegon County who share their experiences with prejudice and discrimination, as well as their journeys through struggle to acceptance. The stories will be presented through recorded storytelling or live, interactive sessions. The goal of the program is for the stories to help break down barriers and to create a more understanding world.

The program will be divided into two sessions. The “Listen and Watch” session will be held from August 15-September 17 at various library branch locations. During the session, visitors can watch 15-minute recorded stories at listening stations.

The second session, “Engage LIVE with Our Humans,” will be held on Saturday, September 24 at the Norton Shores Branch Library. During the session, storytellers will act as open books and can be “checked out” in 20-minute one-on-one and small group conversations.

The Human Library concept originally began as an international effort in Denmark in 2000.

“As we emerge from the hardships during the pandemic, this is one effort to bring a safe place for human connection through storytelling and one-on-one conversation,” said Muskegon Area District Library Director Ron Suszek.

“This is a tremendous library initiative in support of our mission to connect a diverse community through our library services,” said Doug Hughes, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “As we implement our new strategic plan and in support of equity, diversity, and inclusion, this program focuses on bridging divides within our community.”

The Muskegon Area District Library’s “Humans of Muskegon” storytelling program will run from August 15-September 24. More information on the program can be found on the library’s website.

