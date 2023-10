MUSKEGON, Mich. — The city of Muskegon approved the purchase of license plate readers for its police department.

The Muskegon City Commission voted last week in favor of a motion to buy 10 readers under the FLOCK system.

The system is expected to cost about $72,000, according to the City Commission.

We’re told the purchase includes a two-year agreement with FLOCK Safety.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube