Muskegon animal shelter will ‘neuter your ex’ — again!

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon animal shelter wants you to “neuter your ex” for Valentine’s Day — again!

Keep away from the scissors! As before, they will do it for you.

After last year’s successful fundraiser, Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven will once again name — and snip — a feral cat after your ex in exchange for a $25 donation to their PayPal.

The shelter’s trap-neuter-return (TNR) program will snip cats and return them to their respective colonies, according to their Facebook page.

Heaven Can Wait says cats will be named in the order they are given. Bear in mind, it may be at least a few months until your ex’s name is used.

