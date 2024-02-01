Watch Now
Muskegon animal shelter wants you to ‘neuter your ex’ (not really)

Posted at 11:56 AM, Feb 01, 2024
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon animal shelter wants you to “neuter your ex” for Valentine’s Day this year.

No, no, put the scissors down! They'll take care of it for you.

Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven posted to Facebook saying they will name a feral cat after someone who broke your heart and neuter them as part of their trap-neuter-return (TNR) program. All it costs is a $25 donation.

We’re told cats will be returned to their respective colonies afterward.

The shelter notes it may be a few months before your ex’s name is used, but rest assured it will be used!

