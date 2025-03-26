Muskegon addresses affordable housing needs for seniors

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The city of Muskegon is responding to a growing need for affordable housing options for older adults, as the population of individuals 55 and over continues to rise.

The Muskegon City Commission recently approved plans to expand senior housing developments, an effort that aims to alleviate housing shortages in the area.

Pam Curits, CEO of Senior Resources of West Michigan, highlighted the challenges faced by seniors. “Sometimes it's lack of housing that can take somebody, say, with a disability or that has challenges getting around... Maybe they need a walker or a wheelchair and/or even just a cane, and sometimes the apartments aren't as friendly,” Curtis said.

In light of these challenges, her organization works to assist older adults who may want to downsize but find limited options available. “We find that there's an older adult maybe that wants to downsize, but there's no apartments to move in to,” Curtis stated.

WXMI The organization works to help senior citizens, with much resources living in the area.

The city of Muskegon has also recognized the urgent housing needs. Jake Eckholm, director of Development Services, noted, “At the end of 2022, the city of Muskegon conducted a five-year housing needs assessment with a national research firm that indicated ... we have a severe projected housing gap over the next five years through 2027."

WXMI 130 plus units are set to come to Muskegon thanks to the new development.

Eckholm further explained that a significant portion of the population, currently ages 45 to 54, will soon be seeking senior housing options. “I think that we are underutilizing that portion of the housing market,” he said.

The city has partnered with Aspire Development to enhance senior housing options. The new plans include around 130 units designed for older adults, with an initial phase adding approximately 80 to 90 units.

WXMI Aspire development will have 40 plus units coming by the Fall of 2025

"Fifteen percent of the units will be reserved for those that are, like, very low income, which is usually an indication of a disability or some other intervention that is preventing that person from affording a more expensive apartment," Eckholm added.

Curtis expressed optimism regarding the new developments. "Most of our older adults, if they're 65 and over, are on a limited income, limited fixed income, and so it's a challenge, especially with all the increases in pricing. So to have housing be more of a stability and not eating up all of their funds will be helpful," she said.

The first phase of senior housing is expected to be completed by fall 2025, with additional developments planned in the future.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

