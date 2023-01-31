Murder suspect in Julius Muhammad death expected in court Tuesday

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The man accused of shooting and killing Muskegon Heights board of education member-elect, Julius Muhammad is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.

Glenn Davis was arrested and charged with open murder on December 22nd, 2022.

“Board of Education members were looking forward to working with him in the new year. He had a desire to serve the Muskegon Heights community and its children as a newly elected school board member.” Muskegon Heights Board of Education

Muhammad was shot in the head and found on Baker St Near Summit Ave around 7:30 December 19th 2022. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police maintain the shooting was not related to his position on the board.

Preliminary hearing for Davis starts at 9 a.m. at the 60th District Court in Muskegon.