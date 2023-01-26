MSP: Suspect in custody, patrol vehicle hit during Muskegon County chase

MUSKEGON CO. — Michigan State Police say they were assisting the West Michigan Enforcement Team in a narcotics investigation in Muskegon Co. when a traffic stop turned into a chase.

The attempted stop happened in the City of Muskegon around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Troopers say the suspect crashed into the patrol vehicle then took off.

A pursuit continued northbound on US-31. Troopers attempted to use stop sticks to stop the suspect. The pursuit ended near US-31 and Lakewood.

Troopers took the suspect into custody and at the Muskegon County Jail pending charges.

No troopers were hurt.

MSP says the investigation continues.