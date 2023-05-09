MSP seeks wanted man from Blue Lake Township

BLUE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Muskegon County investigators require help from community members in finding a wanted man from Blue Lake Township.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says 43-year-old Billy Joe Miel failed to appear in court for a sentencing hearing.

We’re told Miel was supposed to be sentenced on charges of methamphetamine possession and methamphetamine delivery.

Miel is described as 5’6” tall, bald and weighing 160 pounds.

MSP says he has numerous tattoos, including one behind his left ear.

Those with knowledge of Miel’s whereabouts are urged to connect with Silent Observer by calling 231-722-7463.

