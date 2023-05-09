Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

MSP seeks wanted man from Blue Lake Township

Billy Joe Miel.jpg
Michigan State Police
Billy Joe Miel.jpg
Posted at 4:12 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 16:12:09-04

BLUE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Muskegon County investigators require help from community members in finding a wanted man from Blue Lake Township.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says 43-year-old Billy Joe Miel failed to appear in court for a sentencing hearing.

We’re told Miel was supposed to be sentenced on charges of methamphetamine possession and methamphetamine delivery.

Miel is described as 5’6” tall, bald and weighing 160 pounds.

MSP says he has numerous tattoos, including one behind his left ear.

Those with knowledge of Miel’s whereabouts are urged to connect with Silent Observer by calling 231-722-7463.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather