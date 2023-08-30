MSP: Muskegon Heights man arrested for having, distributing child porn

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police arrested a Muskegon Heights man who is accused of distributing child porn on the internet.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force made the announcement Wednesday.

42-year-old Antonio Aldridge was arrested after investigators say they found and took digital evidence from his home.

Michigan State Police

The investigation started when police learned Aldridge was allegedly distributing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet.

Aldridge was in court Wednesday and officially charged with aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, using a computer to commit a crime, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition.

If convicted, he faces up to decades behind bars.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit wants to remind parents and guardians to talk with their children about being careful on the internet.

You can find more resources from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the MSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

