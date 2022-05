WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Michigan State Police is currently investigating a fatal crash that happened this evening in Muskegon County.

The accident took place on Colby Street, near a Wesco store.

Troopers say that a van steered out of the Wesco parking lot and into the path of a westbound motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was declared dead on scene.

However, the driver and passengers of the van were not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation, say troopers.