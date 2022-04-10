MSP investigating suspicious Muskegon County blaze

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are investigating a suspicious Sunday morning house fire.

At 4:16 a.m. Sunday, MSP troopers from the Grand Rapids Post responded to a report of a fire at a residence on Whitehall Road. Upon arriving at the scene, they found the house engulfed in flames.

The fire was determined to be suspicious in nature.

Troopers began searching around the home, and on a nearby road they discovered a man shot to death from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Prior to MSP being sent to this residence, the Muskegon County Sheriff's Department was investigating another residential fire. Troopers said the two are believed to be related.

The incidents remain under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

