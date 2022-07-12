Watch Now
MSP investigating possible kidnapping attempt in Twin Lake area

Posted at 4:09 AM, Jul 12, 2022
TWIN LAKE, Mich. — Michigan State Police say they are investigating a possible kidnapping attempt in the Twin Lake area in Muskegon County.

MSP vehicles were spotted at the Timberline Mobile Home Estates.

In a tweet just before 10 p.m. Monday, they said troopers had a suspect detained for questioning.

They said details were limited at that time.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you updated as we learn more.

