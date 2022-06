MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Some Muskegon Heights residents are safer thanks to help from Consumers Energy and Michigan State Police (MSP).

MSP says they took part in Wednesday night’s Light Up the City walk by distributing energy-efficient light bulbs.

The light bulbs are meant to improve residents’ safety by illuminating their porches, troopers say.

