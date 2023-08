WHITEHALL, Mich. — State troopers are investigating after two males were found dead near Whitehall.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the victims were discovered inside an RV behind a Colby Street business.

We’re told drugs may have played a role.

The public is not believed to be in danger, according to MSP.

The incident remains under investigation.

