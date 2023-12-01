Watch Now
Motorist dies after car hits trees in Holton Township

Posted at 3:00 PM, Dec 01, 2023
HOLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man has died following a crash in Holton Township Thursday night.

The crash happened near Holton Whitehall Road and Mikko Drive at around 8:30 p.m., according to the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

We’re told a red Monte Carlo traveled west on Holton Whitehall Road when it left the road and hit multiple trees.

Deputies say the driver was pronounced dead at the crash scene. He has since been identified as Shane Andrew Kalasz from Holton.

Authorities suspect speed contributed to the crash.

MCSO credits the Holton Township Fire Department and Trinity Health EMS for their assistance.

