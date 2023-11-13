Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash with truck in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A motorcyclist has died after crashing head-on with a truck in Muskegon Sunday evening.

The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says the crash happened near the intersection of Apple Avenue and Roberts Street at around 7:45 p.m.

We’re told the motorcyclist, a 38-year-old man from Muskegon, was found dead when police arrived. The truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

MPD expresses its condolences to loved ones impacted by the crash.

What caused the crash is not yet known.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with police by calling 231-724-6750. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

