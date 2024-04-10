Motorcyclist critical after crash with vehicle in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized with critical injuries sustained in a Muskegon crash with a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened before 5:20 p.m. near Getty Street and Catherine Avenue, according to the Muskegon Police Department (MPD).

We’re told officers found a 25-year-old man from Muskegon severely injured upon arrival. He has since been taken to a nearby hospital.

MPD expresses its sympathies to loved ones impacted by the crash, which remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with police by calling 231-724-6750. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

