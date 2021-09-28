Motion filed to dispose of van belonging to Jeffrey Willis

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The van belonging to Jeffrey Willis, the man serving two life sentences in the murders of Jessica Heeringa and Rebekah Bletsch, may soon be destroyed, according to Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson.

We’re told the prosecutor’s office filed a property motion requesting permission to have Willis’s 2006 Dodge Caravan disposed of.

Willis drove the van the day he was brought into custody in 2016, Hilson tells us.

The prosecutor says the van, as well as the evidence it contained, was key to reaching guilty verdicts in both cases.

The motion claims the van has been in the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office’s custody since May 2016 and has accrued storage costs ever since.

Hilson explains that Willis and the prosecutor’s office have three weeks to provide written briefs, adding a judge may issue a rule on the motion sometime within the next two months.

