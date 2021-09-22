Mother upset after 4-year-old instructed to sit on bus floor

HOWARD CITY, Mich. — Dean Transportation is investigating along with Tri-County schools after a bus driver instructed students to sit on the bus floor on Tuesday.

The children, who are all about four years old, were riding from Edgerton to MacNaughton Elementary. It's a little more than a half-mile ride.

Jessica Hunt's daughter was one of the students instructed to sit on the floor.

“It doesn’t matter how far it was. You know, it was not a smart decision by any means,” Hunt said.

Hunt said the most upsetting part, is she found out about the situation from another parent. That parent's child told them about the situation. Jessica's little girl didn't, at least right away.

“I wish somebody would have made a better choice. To not be so irresponsible. Either call me, I’d be glad to come to get her. Versus them putting her life in danger,” Hunt said.

The school says they spoke with the bus driver.

Hunt says in general, this is an upsetting reminder for parents everywhere.

“Parents, you know, to talk to your kids. I always ask her how was school. I didn’t think to ask how was her bus drive," Hunt said.

