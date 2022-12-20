Mother, 2-year-old child hurt in Muskegon hit-and-run

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police in Muskegon say a mother and a 2-year-old child were hit while walking on the shoulder of a road.

The Muskegon Police Department says officers responded to a crash involving pedestrians around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers say a 41-year-old Muskegon woman was walking with her 2-year-old and 5-year-old on the shoulder of Sherman road when they were hit by a vehicle. The vehicle then drove off.

The mother and 2-year-old child were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and both are expected to make a full recovery.

Muskegon police are looking for help finding a light tan, older model, 4-door sedan. Police say the driver could have pertinent information about the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information that could help police should call the Muskegon Police Department at (231) 724-6750 or Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

