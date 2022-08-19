Montague man wins $751,265 in Fantasy 5 drawing

LANSING, Mich. — A man from Montague is $751,265 richer after playing Fantasy 5!

The Michigan Lottery says 78-year-old William Chamberlain Jr. matched all five numbers in a drawing on Aug. 12.

Those numbers were 01-06-26-28-29.

“I saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot was growing and I had $21 in my Lottery account, so I bought three $5 tickets,” says Chamberlain. “I logged in to my account the next day and saw a message about claiming my prize. When I saw that my account balance was $751,265, I thought there was an issue with my account.”

Chamberlain will use the money to pay back his bills then pocket what’s left, according to the Michigan Lottery.

