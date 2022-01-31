Watch
Monday is the deadline for contract negotiations set by Mercy Health Muskegon workers

Posted at 2:52 PM, Jan 31, 2022
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Monday is the deadline for contract negotiations between health care workers in Muskegon and their parent company.

Trinity Health Mercy Hospital workers are calling for better pay and safer staffing levels.

They say if Trinity Health doesn't present agreeable terms, roughly 1,800 members of Mercy's union SEIU Healthcare Michigan will take action.

A strike is not off the table, but they are calling that a last resort.

