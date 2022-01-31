Monday is the deadline for contract negotiations set by Mercy Health Muskegon workers

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Monday is the deadline for contract negotiations between health care workers in Muskegon and their parent company.

Trinity Health Mercy Hospital workers are calling for better pay and safer staffing levels.

They say if Trinity Health doesn't present agreeable terms, roughly 1,800 members of Mercy's union SEIU Healthcare Michigan will take action.

A strike is not off the table, but they are calling that a last resort.

