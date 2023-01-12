Mona Shores student posts photo of gun and backpack, police investigate

MONA SHORES, Mich. — A Mona Shores student is under investigation after posting a picture of a backpack and a gun on Snapchat.

On Thursday, the Superintendent of Mona Shores Public Schools confirmed to FOX17 that police are looking into the incident.

"Consequences for a school threat will be swift and severe, even if a student claims it was meant as a joke," said Superintendent Bill O'Brien.

In a message to the Mona Shores community, O'Brien said school personnel were made aware of an "emergency post" on Snapchat this week.

The post sounded the alarm about another possible Snapchat post, one depicting a gun and a backpack with the words "Big Day Tomorrow."

O'Brien said the school immediately contacted the Norton Shores Police, who visited the student's home before sunrise the next morning.

The student was not allowed to return to school.

O'Brien explained that, according to normal procedures, the student may be suspended for 10 days as investigation continues and may even be expelled pending further investigation.

Legal consequences may also ensue, said O'Brien, if felony charges are referred to the County Prosecutor.

O'Brien assured the Mona Shores community that the police have kept the district informed throughout the investigation.

The Superintendent also thanks the students who stepped up and told parents about the alarming Snapchat, who then alerted school administration. He says they "did the right thing" by avoiding reposting the information and instead talking to authorities, which allowed for a swift investigation and response.

