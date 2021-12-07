Mona Shores student faces charges in connection to school threats

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — One person is facing charges in connection with a threat made against Mona Shores Schools last week.

Norton Shores police say the source of the threat was a Mona Shores student who created a social media account and sent the threatening post “because he did not want to go to school.”

On top of criminal charges, the student faces school discipline.

Their investigation included interviews and the execution of multiple search warrants.

Detectives on a multijurisdictional task force believe similar threats distributed in other Muskegon County schools were edited posts from this original threat.

An investigation continues into the source of those threats.