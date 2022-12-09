Watch Now
Mona Shores Public Schools closed Friday due to staff illness

Posted at 4:03 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 04:03:11-05

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Mona Shores Public Schools announced they will be closed Friday, Dec. 9.

In a statement on their website, they say it's because so many staff members are out sick. They don't have enough staff to fill classrooms.

After-school and weekend events are still scheduled, including the high school Snowcoming Dance.

The Sailor Celebration at the Middle School is rescheduled for Dec. 16.

Childcare and Preschool at Ross Park is still open.

The district says during the closing they will be deep cleaning all schools and high touch areas.

