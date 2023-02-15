Missing Genesee County woman may be headed for Muskegon

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities on the east side of the state are requesting help from West Michiganders in locating a missing woman they say may be headed for Muskegon.

The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County says 27-year-old Wyniqua Dean was reported missing by a Mundy Township group home on Friday, Feb. 10.

We’re told she was last seen being dropped off at a Warren gas station on 22063 Ryan Road, which she left at around 10 p.m. that night.

Dean may have stopped by the Blue Diamond Market nearby before leaving on foot, authorities say.

It is not currently known where the woman was headed, but authorities speculate she may have been on her way to Muskegon, where they say she is from.

Dean is described as a Black woman standing at 5’6” tall and weighing around 140 pounds. She was last known to be wearing a black jacket, green hoodie, burgundy-colored shorts over blue jeans, a gray knitted hat, prescription glasses and black-and-white tennis shoes.

Those with knowledge of Dean’s whereabouts are urged to dial 911.

