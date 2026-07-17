Missing endangered man last seen in Muskegon, authorities ask for public's help

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in search of 77-year-old Dennis King from Grand Haven.

Dennis was seen leaving the Trinity Health Hospital on July 13. He was last seen near Sherman Boulevard between US 31 and Utah Street in Muskegon.

Dennis suffers dementia and has several serious health issues requiring medication. He also requires the use of a walker that was left behind.

Officials say Dennis recently moved to Grand Haven and is unfamiliar with the area. He has no known contacts apart from his daughter who reported him missing.

Dennis is a white male with gray hair, 5'7", and 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing black rimmed glasses, a light blue jacket, black pants and black and white shoes.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with details about Dennis' location is asked to contact the Ottawa County Central Dispatch at (800) 249-0911 or Silent Observer at (877) 88-SILENT.

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