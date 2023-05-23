Michigan's Adventure to open for 2023 season with military discounts

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan’s Adventure opens for the 2023 season this week!

The park opens Friday, May 26.

We’re told admission is free to veterans and active military members this weekend. Please bring a valid military ID. Friends and family may receive tickets for $29.99.

“Our team is looking forward to another season of family adventure,” says General Manager Camille Jourden-Mark. “Building family memories at our park is a Michigan tradition and just one of the many ways we deliver on our purpose of making people happy.”

Younger park guests can look forward to returning to Camp Snoopy and its five family-friendly rides.

Funland Farm is scheduled to open June 10.

Thrill seekers can get their fix on the Thunderhawk, the state’s one and only looping roller coaster, as well as Shivering Timbers and the Funnel of Fear.

New this year, Park officials introduce Tricks and Treats Fall Fest, where guests can decorate pumpkins, go trick-or-treating and partake in other fall activities. Admission is included with the season pass, available for $99 plus fees through June 11.

Visit Michigan’s Adventure’s website for more information.

