Michigan's Adventure 2022 season begins Friday

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan’s Adventure is scheduled to open for the 2022 season on Friday, May 27.

Representatives of the amusement park say guests can expect to see a handful of improvements, including cosmetic upgrades to the Corkscrew and Mad House, as well as an updated menu at Coasters, the ‘50s-themed restaurant.

We’re also told the Corner Store near the park’s entrance has undergone renovations with new floors and merchandise.

“Our staff is very excited to welcome guests back for our 2022 season,” says Vice President and General Manager Camille Jourden-Mark. “Our purpose is to make people happy and we’re looking forward to providing another season of fun and lifelong memories for our guests.”

Visit Michigan’s Adventure online to purchase tickets and season passes.

