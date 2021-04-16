Mercy Health Hackley Campus transitioning to Hackley Community Care next month

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Mercy Health Muskegon Hackley Campus Urgent Care will shift over to Hackley Community Care on Clinton Street next month, according to Mercy Health.

The transition is expected to take place May 10.

We’re told HCC will offer NowCare services for all residents in Muskegon County, including treatments for allergies, headaches, insomnia, sprains and much more. Mercy Health says HCC will also have mental health services for conditions such as anxiety, depression, abuse recovery, and physical and emotional outpatient therapy.

“Hackley Community Care is excited to join with Mercy Heath in this endeavor,” says Linda Juarez with HCC. “We are expanding services to the surrounding residents near the Clinton Street location because we are committed to providing access to those who have relied on having health care options within walking distance to where they live.”

Mercy Health says the Clinton building will be closed April 23 through the first week of May for renovations, adding patients can receive urgent care from their Sherman, Norton Shores and Lakes Campuses (the latter reopens April 26). We’re also told the Mercy Campus at 1500 E. Sherman Blvd. will be available to treat emergency and trauma care patients.

